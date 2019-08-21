tv Secretary Pompeo Remarks at U.N. Security Council CSPAN August 21, 2019 3:11am-3:18am EDT
thank you, guys. pres. trump: thank you. >> mike pompeo delivered rarks on peace and security in new york city. here remarks focused on iran arms they spoke about the embargo. mike: thank you. good afternoon, and thank you president. i also want to thank our polish friends for using the council presidency to confront the challenges in the middle east. as i argued in january this year in cairo, the trump administration is reviving america's leadership role in the region by building and supporting coalitions to tackle regional challenges. these aren't talk fests. we care about outcomes, not gestures. we should consider what's been
established in just seven months. dismantle ice's physical cal fate. and we continue to help the region recover with that menace. to re also bringing peace es -- yemen. we are organize the brain workshop in june to bring together government, private sack tors to help improve the lives of the palestinians. protecting religious minority noss the middle east was the center piece of that event. and most recently the united states created shipping in the strait of hormuz. we look other nations to join this mission to protect freedom of the seas. these are the kinds of
multilateral efforts the university supports. they're effective. this council should be working to uphold. but now is our opportunity to do more. just look at the challenges facing the region. conflict in libya still rages. more than five and a half syrian refugees and nearly six million displaced syrians have yet no go home buzz of the continued violence. the g.c.c. ripped is not fully healed. many countries fail to honor their basic human rights. the financial benefactors are looking for new weaknesses to exploit. they continue to foment terror and unrest in iran. libya, syria and yemen with devastating humanitarian consequences. since the united states declared
our intention to bring our troops home from april, the ayatollah has gone all in on extortion diplomacy. here's a short list that they've july.ince on july 122nd. they attacked abba airport. and they continue to do so since that time. on july 8, iran reached levels 4.5%.ichment of about iran threatens further expansion in defiance of its international commitment. the navy unsuccessfully attempted to seize a u.s. tanker as it passed through the straight of or muzz. the panamanian flag in the strait of or muzz.
n july 19th, they seized a tanker in the strait of hormuz and iran continues to detain that ship and its crew. on july, the i.r.g.c. navy seized the tanker mezdar. iran test fired a missile in the security resolution 2231. we are tracking very closely the j.c. p.r. provisions expiring in october 2020. namely the u.n. arms embargo. the whole world is able to track them too. clock. ave a count down time is drawing short to continue this activity of restricting iran's capacity to foment its terror regime. the international community will have plenty of time to see how long they have until they are
unshackled and figure out what from t do to prevent this happening. >> greater corporation in the middle east is needed more than ever. we need fresh thinking to solve old problems. that's why poland and the united states have created the warsaw process and its working groups which were recently announced. the warsaw process will promote the ministerial security in the middle east. it's another it rathes of the united states mission to take on middle east challenges with our friends, allies and partners. the seven new working groups will focus on cyber security, human rights, maritime and aviation security. coirnt terrorism. and the amount of issues and refugees. we call for all nations which are been invited to attend the meetings this fall. and we express our gratitude
south korea for joining poland in the united states. no one country will be the subject of these discussions. all nations will be heard and haul voices respected. we continue to work through the warsaw process. as we continue to work through the warsaw process we will look to reconvene. i hope that you all will be there. thank you, president. mr. president.
